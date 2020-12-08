As protests continue, farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today at 7 pm

Union Minister Amit Shah has called agitating farmers for talks today evening at 7 pm, a day before the sixth round of government negotiations with the farmer leaders over the new farm laws.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union told news agency ANI.

Farmer unions on Tuesday staged a nationwide Bharat Bandh on account to protest against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. The farmers threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during a 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm, part of the ‘bandh’ that comes a day before the Centre meets representatives of the farmers for another round of talks on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have said that nobody should be forced to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday and that emergency services will be allowed.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah described the shutdown as a show of strength by the farmers. "We are standing by our demand that we want a complete repeal of the three laws and will not accept any cosmetic changes… If our demands are not met, we are ready to take our agitation to the next level," Mollah said.

The protesting farmers fear the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety of the Minimum Support Price cushion and do away with 'mandis', leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government maintains the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. Farmers from Punjab and also Haryana have been the drivers of the movement. In Punjab, shops and commercial establishments were closed as were 3,400 fuel pumps. From morning, farmer leaders appealed to shopkeepers and traders to keep their shutters down. All major parties in Punjab — the ruling Congress, AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal -- have also extended their support.

Over 50,000 government employees have taken mass casual leave in support of farmers, said Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association president Sukhchain Khaira. In neighbouring BJP-JJP ruled Haryana, opposition parties Congress and Indian National Lok Dal extended their support. Farmers assembled on highways and other key roads in both states since morning.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

On the bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, the chief minister said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers".

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand.

Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

