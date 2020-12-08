As protests continue, farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today at 7 pm

The protesting farmers fear the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety of the Minimum Support Price cushion and do away with 'mandis', leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government maintains the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. Farmers from Punjab and also Haryana have been the drivers of the movement. In Punjab, shops and commercial establishments were closed as were 3,400 fuel pumps. From morning, farmer leaders appealed to shopkeepers and traders to keep their shutters down. All major parties in Punjab — the ruling Congress, AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal -- have also extended their support.