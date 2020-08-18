Amid the surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of deaths per million in the state, Punjab Government has decided to impose additional restrictions in three cities. The additional curbs will be compulsory in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from today, till further orders. However, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am, as per state's Information and Public Relations Department.

Punjab has decided to impose additional restrictions in 3 cities from today: All you need to know

1) The shops other than those dealing in essential commodities and shopping malls would remain closed on Sundays.

2) Shops dealing in essential commodities and shopping malls in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders.

3) Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm.

4) Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm.

5) Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends would remain open till 8.30 pm.

Restaurants, hotels & other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops & shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls & liquor vends would remain open till 8.30 pm: Information and Public Relations Dept, Punjab https://t.co/NQm2WSKEi4 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic.

At a virtual conference meeting of the cabinet, which reviewed the Covid situation, the Chief Minister, in response to a suggestion from the Expert Health Advisory Committee chairman Dr KK Talwar, said, "If needed, the state government would consider going in for strong measures to combat the coronavirus."

Though he did not rule out lockdown, especially in areas with high spike in cases, Captain Amarinder made it clear that economic activity will not be allowed to suffer.

Punjab on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,492 COVID-19 cases and a record 51 deaths due to the disease, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 862 and the infection tally reached 32,695.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via