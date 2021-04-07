As RBI holds rates, real estate industry expects sales moment to continue

Ram Raheja, director, S Raheja Realty, said “RBI expectedly kept the key rates unchanged and reiterated its accommodative stance on rates to achieve sustainable growth of the economy and its determination for control over inflation. This will continue to further foster the demand for housing. Housing markets have responded well in the past to lower home loan rates, stamp duty reduction and other rebates. With inflation set to be high and economic recovery slow due to surge of covid-19, residential real estate will continue to attract investment as it is a safe-haven asset."