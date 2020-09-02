As restaurants and bars get liquor permits, only a few remain hopeful

New Delhi: State governments of Karnataka, West Bengal, Goa moved to allow sale of liquor in restaurants and bars earlier this week, ending the almost five-month long period where such businesses were prohibited from serving alcohol, while bars were placed under activities that remained restricted.

MHA’s order late last month detailing fresh guidelines for unlock 4 saw several state governments grant permissions to bars and even allow restaurants to serve liquor as states scramble to make up for loss in revenues as a result of a slump in economic activity.

While the permits could bring relief to several business, restaurant and bar owners say it could be months before businesses see pre-covid levels.

That’s because restaurants and bars will continue to adhere to a cap on the seating capacity—restricted at 50%. Moreover, pubs and bars will not allow standing audience and will also restrict serving patrons on counters or the bar. Additionally, consumers are also likely to stay away from regular outings.

High-end bars are planning to take reservations to prevent over-crowing and waiting once they commence operations.

Earlier this week, in the city of Gurugram, Social started serving alcohol at its outlet in Cyber Hub.

“We are hoping for other states to open up as well, Mumbai is out biggest market, we are happy with Karnataka coming into the fold, as we are looking at opening up a couple of outposts post the 15th of September for sure," said Mayank Bhatt, Brand Head, Social, part of Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

“We opened up a few outlets in Delhi and one in Chandigarh for food dine-in only, and over the last few weeks the numbers have been good, but nothing compared to pre-covid times. Once the liquor permits come, we will get much-needed revenues that we have been missing over the last five months," he said.

Alcohol helps expand the revenues for bars and restaurants significantly; in fact, bill size per person potentially more than doubles for resto-bars, and pubs once alcohol is added as people consume more drinks than food.

While the move comes as a somewhat relief to the sector that was battered by the intensity of India's lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19, in the last five months several outlets have also exited the market as the financial burden of the lockdowns made business untenable.

Crisil Research estimates that India’s organised dine-in restaurants are on course for a 40-50% cut in revenue this fiscal. Moreover, the industry is also expecting some mortality as the lockdown has led to a permanent closure of 20-30% of restaurants in the casual dining space.

While there could be initial excitement among diners, restaurants that have been permitted to serve liquor are still hinging any significant recovery in business by next year.

“I think there might be initially some excitement. But we will have to wait and see," said Sibi Venkataraju, director and co-founder, pH4 Food & Beverages that runs Toit brewery and Permit Room in Bengaluru.

Venkataraju’s restaurants that have been open to serve food have seen a “reasonable good response over the last few weeks". Earlier this week, they started serving liquor.

“But it's still far from normal. See even 50% capacity for us doesn't mean 50% business, especially for bars, a lot of business comes on weekends. It's going to take us till at least the end of the year or longer to even maximize the 50% capacity we have," he said.

Karnataka aside, Maharasthra which is a large food services market has extended its lockdown till the end of September as cases have continued to rise. As part of the move, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, etc will continue to remain closed.

As part of the unlock 4 guidelines, the state government of Goa has allowed restaurants and bars to re-open in its capital city Panaji from 1 September almost after five months of shutdown. The state that relies heavily in tourism could benefit.

“This is definitely a significant move for the revival of tourism and hospitality industry in the city. Since, it has been just a day that we have also re-opened bars at our hotels, we are expecting a positive response in the coming days," said Saurabh Khanna, General Manager, THE Park Calangute Goa. The hotel has taken a more stringent approach towards sanitization and hygiene standards.

In Delhi, that is yet to formally allow restaurants to serve alcohol, bar owners said it could take a few months before diners return as the festive season will keep footfalls away. Owners are hopeful of receiving formal permits soon.

“It will all begin post mid-November, Navaratri will be followed by Diwali, that sees more indoor parties," said Akshay Anand, who runs the nightclub Toy Room and lounge bar Ophelia in the capital’s two hotels. The bars, once open, will only allow people with a table reservation there.

Interestingly, opening up of bars coincides with the upcoming IPL season. For bars and restaurants, the cricketing property is typically accompanied by promotional events. As and where they get permits, restaurants and bars could look at marketing around the tournament starting soon.

“We will build some activities around it, keeping mind norms that are being put in place," said Social’s Bhatt.

