MUMBAI : With state governments allowing salons to restart operations after months of lockdown, salons and parlours are readying an army of service professionals to visit home and provide services, within the government norms, to spruce up revenue.

Salons including Jean Claude Biguine Salon & Spa (JCB) and Enrich Salon are strengthening their home salon service division to begin operations post the lock down. JCB for instance is looking to ramp up and invest in JCB Home Services in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

These salon chains are also commissioning a safety declaration form to be signed by clients before they avail services at-home or in-salon. This will help salons collect customer health, travel history and other important information needed to ensure they can conduct services safely and seamlessly.

"We have created a JCB 2.0 Safety Manual to ensure we observe optimum hygiene and safety standards and take statutory precautions to safeguard customers. We have partnered with the best in the industry to source industry-approved PPE gear including masks, capes, gloves and shoe covers which will be provided to all our clients and employees," said Samir Srivastav, CEO at Jean Claude Biguine (JCB) Salons India.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved the reopening of salons from 28 June, across the state. The salons however, will be able to provide only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, waxing, threading etc. Skin related services will not be allowed at present.

The industry had urged the state government to allow saloons to either resume operations or provide them a financial package. As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to lack of income.

The government has directed the salon employees to put protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks. Sanitisation of workspace after each service is a must and sanitisation of common areas and floors after every two hours.

These companies are also sourcing advanced single-use service kits that offer efficacious results and a safer contact less experience for their clients. Deep disinfection of high-touch points, tools and equipment, mandatory temperature/health checks, use of Arogya Setu App, reduced appointments to avoid overcrowding are some of the other key mandates they are adhering to.

"With the pandemic, we have further strengthened the measures. We are taking all the precautionary measures like health assessment in Aarogya Setu app, usage of mask and gloves with Personal Protection Kit, daily temperature check with infrared thermometer, sanitization of all tools before every service, commute in personal vehicle etc," said Vikram Bhatt, Founder of Enrich Salons.

Enrich is re-evaluating its business model and will shut down non performing salons which are unlikely to recover. "We are also looking at minimizing the number of salons within the catchment and manage the business with one," said Bhatt.

The increased safety features however, will definitely come at a price. The salons say meeting the government rules and regulations and ensuring safety and hygiene measures all incur costs and post factoring these in, rates of services could be increased by around 10-15%.

Salons argue that they provide PPE gears that include aprons, shoe covers, kimonos, face mask, best quality gloves, shower caps and glasses, increased frequency of sanitization, bi-weekly deep cleaning that do add to the cost of operations of every service. These kits are provided to clients, hairdressers, beauticians, on-duty Doctors, Housekeeping, Front Desk managers to ensure maximum safety.

"Besides we also use disposables, conduct deep disinfection and sanitization of the salons by professionals. These measures overall add to operational costs. We are looking at a 15% hike on basic services to cover these expenses which help us deliver 100% safety for clients in a seamless manner," added Srivastav.

The industry thinks that 2020 is going to be a difficult financial year for them and it will take them close to a minimum of six months to a year to bounce back.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via