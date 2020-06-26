As revenue dips, salons ready an army of home service professionals

"We have created a JCB 2.0 Safety Manual to ensure we observe optimum hygiene and safety standards and take statutory precautions to safeguard customers. We have partnered with the best in the industry to source industry-approved PPE gear including masks, capes, gloves and shoe covers which will be provided to all our clients and employees," said Samir Srivastav, CEO at Jean Claude Biguine (JCB) Salons India.