Around 2,15,677 cusecs water discharged through the Hathnikund barrage, raising water levels in Yamuna.
The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital has been temporarily suspended as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days.
Meanwhile, rise in water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun due to continuous rainfall.
The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.
According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday.
A fresh spell of rainfall lashed the city on Monday afternoon.
Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation.
Yesterday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, “As per CWC, Yamuna river is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high." However, he had said, "if Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river."
While addressing the press conference, Kejriwal had said that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.
Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear.
