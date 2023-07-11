comScore
The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital has been temporarily suspended as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days.

As per Northern Railway, “Rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge, temporarily suspended since 06.00 a.m today--July 11."

Monsoon LIVE News

At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge, flowing above the danger level. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres. It is expected that the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually subsiding.

Meanwhile, rise in water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun due to continuous rainfall.

The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.

According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday.

A fresh spell of rainfall lashed the city on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation.

Yesterday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, “As per CWC, Yamuna river is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high." However, he had said, "if Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river." 

While addressing the press conference, Kejriwal had said that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST
