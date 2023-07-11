Yesterday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, “As per CWC, Yamuna river is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high." However, he had said, "if Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}