As SC calls Electoral Bonds unconstitutional; here's what Arun Jaitley had said while defending the scheme
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had defended the Electoral Bond scheme, stating that it aimed to check the use of black money in funding elections.
The Supreme Court on 15 February pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties. The top court in its verdict strike down electoral bonds scheme by terming it unconstitutional. SC also held that Electoral Bonds scheme is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and unconstitutional.