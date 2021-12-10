Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was a hush-hush affair until the two decided to finally post pictures together from the ceremony on social media platforms.

However, memes and speculative reports about the affair had started doing rounds months back. After the news broke, many took to social media to add fire to the flames.

Delhi Police also jumped on the bandwagon and on Friday made an appeal to the general public, advising them to "keep their passwords as secure as the wedding" of the Bollywood actors.

Adding to a continuous rain of tweets coming up regarding the grandeur and security of this marriage, the Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding."

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

This tweet was well received by the people and they could not stop commenting on the social media post. One user wrote, "Ha ha ha.. nice one..." Another one wrote, "Hahahah... good sense of humour."

Those who work in the police or law enforcement are usually considered to be grim and serious. However, over the past few years, there have been various instances where the police departments have used wit and humour to get their message across, and they have done a great job all along.

The excitement of Vicky and Katrina's marriage had been soaring high as the couple had shrouded the whole wedding in secrecy.

The two began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram. In the pictures, they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

