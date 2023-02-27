As Selfiee struggles at box office, Akshay Kumar's US concert cancelled over 'extremely slow' ticket sale
The New Jersey event - part of The Entertainers tour that also features Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani - was slated to take place on March 4.
As Akshay Kumar's latest film continues to struggle at the Box Office, his US concert appears to have been cancelled purportedly due to the slow sales of tickets. The New Jersey event - part of The Entertainers tour that also features Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani - was slated to take place on March 4.
