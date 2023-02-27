Home / News / India /  As Selfiee struggles at box office, Akshay Kumar's US concert cancelled over 'extremely slow' ticket sale
As Selfiee struggles at box office, Akshay Kumar's US concert cancelled over 'extremely slow' ticket sale

2 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2023, 10:29 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar uses a mobile phone to take a selfie during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Mumbai on February 22, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)Premium
The New Jersey event - part of The Entertainers tour that also features Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani - was slated to take place on March 4.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting sources the celebrities would be leaving India for the rest of the tour dates on Monday. While show promoter Amit Jaitley stated via Instagram that it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets' the HT source suggested that Jaitley had ‘failed to pay the national promoter.’

"There are times when things just don't work out in our favor and we have to make tough choices and make the hardest decisions," the promoters - Sai USA - had said via an Instagram post last week.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Selfiee fails to impress audience, earns shockingly low on Day 1

One of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Akshay and Emraan Hashmi-starrer has so far failed to make an impression at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day collection as "disastrous."

“One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri 255 cr India biz," he had tweeted after the film hit theatres last week.

Last week Kumar had broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a meet and greet fans during the film promotions in Mumbai.

“With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in three minutes) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday," he had tweeted at the time.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

