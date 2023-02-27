As Akshay Kumar's latest film continues to struggle at the Box Office, his US concert appears to have been cancelled purportedly due to the slow sales of tickets. The New Jersey event - part of The Entertainers tour that also features Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani - was slated to take place on March 4.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting sources the celebrities would be leaving India for the rest of the tour dates on Monday. While show promoter Amit Jaitley stated via Instagram that it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets' the HT source suggested that Jaitley had ‘failed to pay the national promoter.’

"There are times when things just don't work out in our favor and we have to make tough choices and make the hardest decisions," the promoters - Sai USA - had said via an Instagram post last week.

One of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Akshay and Emraan Hashmi-starrer has so far failed to make an impression at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day collection as "disastrous."

“One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri ₹255 cr India biz," he had tweeted after the film hit theatres last week.

Last week Kumar had broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a meet and greet fans during the film promotions in Mumbai.

“With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in three minutes) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday," he had tweeted at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)