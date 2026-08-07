As Thailand evaluates BrahMos, here's a look at the countries buying or seeking India's flagship missile

Thailand has emerged as the latest country to explore India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, according to a report by Malaysia-based Defence Security Asia, adding to a growing list of nations looking to acquire New Delhi's flagship defence export. While Bangkok has not announced a formal procurement programme, its reported evaluation highlights the BrahMos missile's rising appeal across Southeast Asia and beyond.

According to Defence Security Asia, Thailand is evaluating the shore-based anti-ship variant of the BrahMos missile as part of efforts to modernise its navy and strengthen coastal defence across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

The report stressed that discussions remain preliminary, with no contract, delivery timeline or operational requirement announced by either Bangkok or BrahMos Aerospace.

Thailand's reported interest comes after the 10th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue in June, where both countries discussed broader defence cooperation, maritime security and capability development, although no official BrahMos deal was announced.

Philippines: The first foreign buyer The Philippines became the first overseas customer for the BrahMos missile after signing a deal worth around $375 million in January 2022 for three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries.

The package included mobile launchers, radars, command-and-control systems, training and long-term logistics support for the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defence Regiment.

Deliveries were completed between April 2024 and April 2026, giving Manila a key capability to strengthen coastal defence and anti-access/area-denial operations in the West Philippine Sea.

Also Read | India signs BrahMos deal with Vietnam, nears pact with Indonesia

Vietnam: Deal nearing completion Vietnam is widely expected to become the next BrahMos operator.

In June, BrahMos Aerospace CEO Jaiteerth Joshi confirmed that export negotiations with Vietnam were in the final stages, with only minor government clearances remaining.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also said India had signed a BrahMos agreement with Vietnam, although detailed implementation timelines have not yet been made public.

Reports suggest the package includes coastal missile batteries, training and long-term maintenance support.

Indonesia: Expanding defence ties Indonesia has also moved closer to acquiring the missile system.

According to multiple reports, discussions that began with an agreement in principle earlier this year progressed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta in July.

The Ministry of Defence has said Indonesia supports the creation of a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee focusing on technology transfer, joint research and defence manufacturing, while reports indicate Jakarta may eventually procure more than one BrahMos battery.

Gulf nations exploring BrahMos India's defence outreach is now extending beyond Southeast Asia.

Reports suggest the United Arab Emirates is in preliminary discussions with New Delhi over the possible acquisition of BrahMos, which would mark the missile's first export to the Gulf region.

The UAE is also reportedly evaluating India's Akashteera air-defence command-and-control system.

Other interested countries According to multiple reports, enquiries have also come from several other countries, including:

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Brazil

Chile The Defence Security Asia report also mentioned Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and South Africa among countries where interest has been discussed.

Why BrahMos is attracting buyers Developed jointly by India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the BrahMos is capable of travelling at nearly Mach 2.8-3, carrying a 200-300 kg warhead and striking targets at ranges of up to around 450 km in its latest export variants.