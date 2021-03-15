Big firms are getting bigger. This may be a worry for anti-trust experts and economists, but investment experts see an opportunity for clients.

“There is a potential for winners to keep increasing market share. Consolidation across sectors has accelerated in the last three years. This should eventually lead to more pricing power," DSP Mutual Fund said in a communication to investors in its funds. Research also suggests that consolidation of market share results in lower wages and greater bargaining power with suppliers. So in a sense, it’s the best of both worlds when investors bet on firms with disproportionate market share gains.

View Full Image Top companies across key sectors are gaining disproportionate market share

While much has been written about the massive growth of the big tech firms globally, India is witnessing its own version of consolidation. DSP Mutual Fund pointed to an analysis by Spark Capital Advisors India Pvt. Ltd, which shows concentration in sectors such as banks, cement, steel, aviation, telecom, housing finance companies and general insurance. “Anecdotally, we are witnessing this even in categories such as electrical cables, tiles, batteries, pipes, luggage and grocery retail," the DSP note added.

In the cement industry, for example, the top five firms had a 48% share of volumes in FY17. In the next three years, these firms cornered 91% of the incremental volumes. In sectors such as aviation and telecom, a number of smaller firms and leveraged companies have fallen by the wayside, leaving the market in the hands of a few.

There are many factors that have aided this market consolidation of late. The introduction of goods and services tax in 2017 aided the organized sector, and so did the government’s demonetization. The pandemic has accelerated the shift, with larger firms being better equipped in terms of financing as well as technological capabilities.

So, should investors just blindly buy stocks of the market leaders, under the assumption that the trend of consolidation will drive returns? Not quite. There are some risks that investors should take note of when investing in blue-chip stocks as well.

“Some risks include disruption by new entrants. In the telecom sector, for example, among the top players, only those who are able to invest in greater technology innovations, which cannot be easily replicated by peers, have a higher chance of survival," said Mahesh Ramasubramanian, vice-president of investments, DSP Investment Managers.

A case in point is Vodafone Idea Ltd, which became the leader in telecom sector after the merger of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd. But its stretched balance sheet meant it couldn’t keep up with investments, and is now losing market share considerably.

In stark contrast, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd was seen as an upstart when it launched in 2016. But thanks to its investments and ability to tolerate high cash burn, it gave competitors a run for their money, becoming the market leader. The aviation sector has a similar story, with Jet Airways, once the market leader, eventually filing for bankruptcy, thanks to its stretched balance sheet.

As such, investors should bet on firms that are not only market leaders but also have a strong balance sheet. High leverage makes it that much easier for a competitor with deep pockets to inflict damage. Also, note that large firms are not immune to the risk of disruption.

“Paints has largely been an oligopolistic market. Listed large-caps Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd have gained market share from unorganized companies post-GST and even post-covid. But now, with the entry of cash-rich Grasim Industries Ltd, their market share is at risk. Similarly, rising competition from paint companies is seen as a threat to Pidilite – a key beneficiary of the consolidation theme," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house, requesting anonymity.

Betting only on large-caps would also narrow the options for investors. Not too long ago, Shree Cements Ltd was seen merely as a regional cement company. Those betting only on market leaders would have missed out on the massive rally in its shares.

“Large companies with better balance sheets will be able to tide over volatile situations better. They offer safety to an investors’ portfolio, that’s true. But one may miss out on superlative returns by midcaps, say in the tiles, consumer durables and pipes sector – who have benefitted from consolidation," said Arshad Perwez, vice-president at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Finally, investors also need to keep an eye on valuations. “While increasing consolidation could make large-caps look attractive, valuations also need to be considered. So is the case with some midcap companies, who may have benefited from consolidation, but valuation-wise, they may seem rich," Ramasubramanian added.

