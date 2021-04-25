As the country faces oxygen crisis, Odisha sends 870 MT of oxygen to states

Union steel and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in touch with all the steel companies and also with Odisha administration and he has directed the steel plants to provide all support in oxygen supply, his office informed in Delhi. The ministry said at least 568 MT of oxygen was supplied to Maharashtra through the steel plants alone on 24 April, followed by 220 MT to Madhya Pradesh and 185MT to Chhattisgarh. Total daily medical oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2834 MT. In the Steel Sector, there are 33 oxygen plants (both with CPSEs and in Pvt.) of which 29 are tapped regularly, the ministry added.