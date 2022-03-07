Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

The telephonic talks will follow PM Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi has spoken to the Russian President twice since the war broke out. He had spoken to President Zelensky last on February 26, days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. That conversation followed India's abstention from a UN vote to condemn Russia's aggression.

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.

On Sunday the government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

The Prime Minister had said that "India is working day and night to bring back every citizen, and students". We have brought back thousands of children safely from Ukraine by running 'Operation Ganga', he had added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday had advised the students stranded in Sumy to be ready to leave on short notice.

"Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava city to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. A confirmed time and date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice," reads the tweet.

