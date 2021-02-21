OPEN APP
Home >News >India >As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) (REUTERS)

As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 11:27 AM IST Staff Writer

  • India had in January ramped up vaccine manufacture to supply to as many as 60 nations in the coming months
  • The country on Wednesday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Maldives

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has been asked to prioritise the Covid-19 vaccine needs of India even as the country, CEO of SII Adar Poonawalla said on Sunday.

"Dear countries & governments, as you await Covishield supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021. Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS

United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
A file photo of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Night curfew likely in these districts amid Covid-19 resurge in Maharashtra

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a new member into their family.

It's a boy: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives his COVID-19 vaccination at Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Australia: To build public confidence PM Scott Morrison, medical officers take Pfizer shots

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

The statement comes in the backdrop of India having gifted or sold more than 17 million doses to other countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The nation had in January ramped up vaccine manufacture to supply to as many as 60 nations in the coming months.

Vaccines as gifts

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week at the United Nations Security Council open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532

The country on Wednesday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Maldives. In January, Maldives was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 1,00,000 doses.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In addition to this, S Jaishankar had last week offered a Covid-19 vaccine to all UN peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

"Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them. Our contribution has also supported SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund," he said.

Jaishankar had also called for cooperation within the framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for the poorest nations.

Stop 'Vaccine nationalism'; indeed, actively encourage internationalism, he stressed. "Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security," the minister said.

India has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the SII - for emergency use in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout