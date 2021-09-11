As viral, dengue cases continue to rage in Delhi, doctors urge caution

"For past 15 days, it has been dominantly viral, but it is majorly of daily fever cases. Though if we are getting 100 patients in OPD then 50 per cent of patients are of dengue, 40 per cent viral especially of influenza, and another infection that is a respiratory syncytial virus which we call RSV, and in 10 per cent we are getting scrub typhus from Delhi especially from green areas where a lot of greenery is there. There are many societies where greenery is there," said Dr Gupta.