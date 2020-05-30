The Maharashtra government has made spitting, smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public punishable offences in the state. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country so far.

First-time violators will have to pay ₹1,000 fine and perform public service for one day, said state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Second-time offenders will have to pay ₹3,000 fine and perform public service for three days, said Tope.

"After that the punishment would be ₹5000 fine and five days of public service," he said.

Apart from this, as per various sections of the Bombay Police Act andthe Indian Penal Code (IPC), the punishment will range from six months to two years of jail or fine, Tope said in the statement.

Till Friday night, Maharashtra had recorded 62,228 coronavirus positive cases, while the total number of deaths till then was 2,098.

On Saturday, Karnataka government has also banned spitting of tobacco products and paan at public places, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, chewing and spitting tobacco or tobacco made products will be an offence under sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, relating to disobedience, public nuisance, negligent act causing the spread of dangerous diseases. It will attract a jail term, it said.

KSRTC, the state's transport body, will slap a fine of ₹100 if anyone is found spitting





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated