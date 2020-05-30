On Saturday, Karnataka government has also banned spitting of tobacco products and paan at public places, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, chewing and spitting tobacco or tobacco made products will be an offence under sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, relating to disobedience, public nuisance, negligent act causing the spread of dangerous diseases. It will attract a jail term, it said.