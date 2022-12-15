As wholesale milk prices simmer, dairy cos may take further hike: Report1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Dairy companies will need to focus on increasing the share of Indian value-added products to protect their profitability
New Delhi: With the price of wholesale milk continuing to rise across the country, dairy companies will need to increase prices again in the second half of FY23, according to a report by ICICI Securities.