Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river floodplains to immediately evacuate their houses as the water level continued to rise after recording an all-time high. Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful for you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait." "I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River," Kejriwal added. Kejriwal also urged people to not click selfies or take videos of the flooded Yamuna as it could be dangerous. " The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. Expressing concern over the rising level of the Yamuna River, he said, "Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing." The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted the copy of his letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

However, Kejriwal said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that it was not possible to limit the flow rate of the river as there is no reservoir at Hathinikund Barrage. Shekhawat also told him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

Earlier, Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting in Secretariat over the flood situation in Delhi. Ministers, Mayor and officials from various departments were present at the meeting.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures.

"Going with the present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been instructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," an official said.

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitudes. Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river.

Meanwhile, 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted. Those living in the affected areas are being shifted to these camps set up at higher places.