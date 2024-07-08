ICMR sounds alarm bells as Zika virus cases rise with the onset of monsoon
Summary
- As the number of mosquito-borne diseases rise with the onset of monsoon, scientists have urged state governments to enhance testing for Zika virus, especially among pregnant women, and also test negative cases of dengue and chikungunya fever for the virus.
New Delhi: Scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are urging state governments to not only increase testing for Zika virus infectoin but also test the negative cases of patients reporting symptoms of dengue and chikungunya fever for the virus.