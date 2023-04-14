Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad was killed in a police firing late on Thursday night. A doctor from Jhansi Medical College where the post mortem was conducted on Asad and his aide Ghulam said that the former had two bullet wounds and the latter had just one.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's son was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi late on Thursday. Asad Ahmad, the son of Atiq Ahmad had likely intended to kill or harm his father when the latter would be taken in a convoy.

The doctor spoke to news agency ANI and said that Asad Ahmad and his pillion rider and aide Ghulam had been dead for 90 minutes to two hours before their bodies were brought to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jhansi Police Superintendent Gyanendra Singh confirmed that the bodies of Asad and Ghulam has been placed under tight security. The ‘family and friends’ of Asad and Ghulam have left Paryagraj and will arrive in Jhansi within 6 hours.

Ghulam's mother told ANI she would not receive her son's body. "I had no idea that he (her son) used to work for gangster Atiq Ahmad. I will not receive his body… maybe his wife will receive it."

Umesh Pal's mother thanked UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and called the killings a 'tribute' to her son's death.

Asad Ahmad and his father are wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was an eyewitness to the killing of Raju Pal, a Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker.

Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj in February, while Raju Pal was murdered in 2005.

Asad and Ghulam were tracked down by UP Police's Special Task Force in 'Operation Jhansi' after a tip that they were on the move. They were intercepted as Asad was riding a motorcycle and, according to the police, both were killed in the exchange of gunfire that followed.

The police said they recovered two foreign-made weapons - a British Bulldog revolver and a German Walther P88 semi-automatic pistol - from the bodies of the two gangsters.

Asad and Ghulam's deaths have been praised by Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya. Yogi hailed it as a 'historic' and Maurya declared it a 'message to criminals'.