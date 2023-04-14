Asad Ahmad dead for 90-120mins before he was taken to hospital, reveals post mortem report2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:59 PM IST
- Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad and aide Ghulam lost their lives in an alleged police encounter in Jhansi on Thursday
Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad was killed in a police firing late on Thursday night. A doctor from Jhansi Medical College where the post mortem was conducted on Asad and his aide Ghulam said that the former had two bullet wounds and the latter had just one.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×