Asaduddin Owaisi blasts US' 30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil: ‘Who are they to dictate?'

The United States' decision to grant a 30-day waiver to allow India to buy Russian oil amid the West Asia conflict has sparked strong criticism from the Opposition. On Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the move, questioning “who are they to dictate?”

"... I want to ask the BJP and RSS, how dare Trump’s minister grant us time to buy oil? Who are they to dictate to us? Why are they silent on this? This is a question of our country’s sovereignty. Buying oil from others should be entirely at our own discretion,' said Owaisi, reported ANI.

On Thursday, the United States Treasury Department said it had granted a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil. New Delhi is looking at ways to navigate an oil supply crunch triggered by the West Asia conflict.

What is the 30-day waiver? US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the ‘30-day waiver’ in a post on X, saying it will enable oil to keep flowing into the global market.

“To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” he wrote.

Treasury Department's licence allows crude oil or petroleum products of Russian origin loaded on any vessel on or before 5 March, 12:01 AM EST to be delivered to India until 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on 4 April.

What happened before? Trump administration's 30-day waiver comes after Washington recently revoked a 25% tariff on Indian exports to the US, as part of an interim trade agreement finalised in February.

The US claimed India halted Russian oil imports as part of the trade deal, but New Delhi never accepted that claim.

Not just Asaduddin Owaisi – earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also sharply criticised the US decision to grant a waiver to India.

Kharge slams Trump's 30-day waiver ‘permission’ for India In an X post, Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he was being "blackmailed" by the US. Recalling PM Modi's "Main desh nahi jhukne doonga" (would not let the nation bow down) statement, Kharge called it a mere slogan to win elections.