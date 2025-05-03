Asaduddin Owaisi calls Pakistan a ‘failed nation’, asks Centre to put it under FATF grey list for ‘sponsoring terrorism’

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi continued to level attacks against Pakistan, calling it a “failed nation” and demanding to put it under the FATF grey list.

Addressing a public meet in poll-bound Bihar's Kishanganj, Owaisi slammed Pakistan, saying that it will never let India “live in peace”.

The Hyderabad MP lso urged the Centre to consider stronger steps against the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, such as “putting Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list” for “sponsoring terrorism”.

“India is and shall always remain much stronger than Pakistan… which is a failed nation. Pakistan has not been able to ensure peace among its different ethnic groups, nor does it have cordial relations with other neighbours like Iran and Afghanistan. The Modi government has rightly put restrictions on the movement of its ships and planes, but stronger steps should be considered like the FATF grey list,” Owaisi said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo also flayed Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir over his “recent anti-India rhetoric”.

“He (Munir) should remember that Muslims living in India had rejected Jinnah in 1947, choosing to stay back and their descendants will not leave this land under any circumstances,” Owaisi asserted.

He also took exception to comments by a former Bangladesh army officer that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India’s northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“You must remember that you owe your existence as an independent country to India,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi urges decisive action from Centre Owaisi on Thursday said the Centre should take decisive action against Pakistan, suggesting that the response should go beyond cross-border strikes.

Speaking to reporters, the Hyderabad MP referred to a resolution passed by the Parliament declaring that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India.