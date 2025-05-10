Owaisi calls Pakistan Army ‘liars’ for misusing Quran Verse, says ‘named attack Bunyan-al-Marsoos, which means…’

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Pakistani Army for misuing a verse in the Quran Sharif while naming a new attack on the neighbour.

What Owaisi said about Pakistan Army misusing Quran Sharif? AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “... Pakistan has named their new attack 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos.' This is from a verse in the Quran Sharif in which Allah says that if you love Allah, then stand like a solid wall. But the Pakistan Army and establishment are such liars. In the same verse before, Allah says Why do you say such things which you don't do.”

He also questioned their intent taking a reference of the 1971 Bangladesh War.

“They are such liars that they don't want to grasp the whole purpose of the Quran... Did they forget to stand like a wall when they were firing at Bengali Muslims in East Pakistan?…”

What Owaisi said about India rejecting two-nation theory? Noting that Pakistan wants to divide India on the lines of religion, Owaisi notes that the neighbours have conviniently forgot that ‘we rejected the two-nation theory’ even at the time when Jinnah proposed it.

Owaisi says, " Pakistan conveniently forgets that there are more than 230 million Muslims living in India and our forefathers rejected the two-country theory. We despise, we rejected the two-nation theory proposed by Jinnah, and we accepted India as our country and will continue to stay here. Pakistan wants to divide India on the lines of religion, it wants to create more friction between Indian Muslims, Hindus and other communities over here."

“When Pakistan talks about the two-nation theory, why are they bombing Afghanistan border posts?...why are they bombing Iranian border posts?...Afghanis and Iranians are Muslims...it is the deep state of Pakistan, which only uses Islam as a facade to cover up all illegal activities and their promotion of terrorism. This is what they have been doing for the last 75 years against India,” he adds.

Tensions between the two neighbours increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

