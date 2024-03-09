Hours after the video of Delhi Police sub-inspector being suspended for allegedly kicking and manhandling worshippers outside a mosque to clear the road, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the video is a reflection of how much dignity and respect Muslims have, adding the incident has shaken everyone.

Owaisi also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the incident, as he highlighted that the law and order in the national capital fall under the home minister.

“The incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have," Owaisi was quoted as saying by PTI. “ I want to ask the prime minister, BJP people - the man, who was insulted, belongs to which family?"

According to details, the incident took place on Friday when sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar of the Delhi Police kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the incident, people from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act of Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar, as the video went viral.

Currently, Tomar has been suspended with immediate effect.

To diffuse the situation, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya and Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalsi reached the spot. According to PTI, at least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police were deployed in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Locals told the news agency that some people were offering namaz on a road near the mosque due to a space crunch.

“We are hurt by the act of the police officer and we want his service to be terminated," another resident was quoted as saying by PTI.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

