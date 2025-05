Owaisi mocks Pak over ‘fake’ Op Bunyan photo frame: ‘Stupid jokers want to compete with India’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued to roast Pakistan over the country's claims regarding the recent conflict with India and Operation Sindoor.

This time Owaisi, who is part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda led-all-party delegation for global outreach against terrorism, called Pakistani leaders ‘stupid jokers’ who want to compete with India.

“Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif... these stupid jokers want to compete with India,” Owaisi quipped. “They had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in,” Owaisi told reporters in Kuwait during a press conference.

The Hyderabad MP was basically ridiculing Pakistan’s attempt to reportedly portray an old Chinese military drill photo as evidence of victory over India.

“Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye inke pass akal bhi nahi hai(It takes brains to copy and they don’t even have that),” Owaisi is heard saying while recalling school days.

Owaisi also warned not to be misled by Pakistan’s propaganda. “Whatever Pakistan is saying, do not take even with a pinch of salt.”

Apart from Owaisi, the all-party delegation, Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is now known as ‘Operation Sindoor.’ India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations agreed on an understanding to halt militarry action on 10 May. Pakistan has been claiming victory in the conflict.

What was the image? Owaisi's remarks came in response to reports of Pakistan's military handing over a framed photo of what they claimed was a triumph over India, later revealed to be from a Chinese drill held years ago.

Pakistan's newly appointed Army Field Marshal Asim Munir was trolled on internet for the photograph with netizens ridiculing him for gifting a purported photo of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos against India to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The framed painting, which was shared as a depiction of the military operation against India, is in reality a 2019 image of Chinese military strikes, reports said.

This framed painting was presented to PM Sharif during a dinner hosted by Field Marshal Asim Munir. The event was held in order to honour the Pakistani armed forces "steadfast commitment," and the “indomitable spirit.”

Owaisi had earlier slammed Pakistan for misuing a verse in the Quran, Islam's holy book, while naming a new attack on the neighbour as Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

"Pakistan has named their new attack 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos.' This is from a verse in the Quran Sharif in which Allah says that if you love Allah, then stand like a solid wall. But the Pakistan Army and establishment are such liars. In the same verse before, Allah says why do you say such things which you don't do,” he had said.