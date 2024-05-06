Asaduddin Owaisi: ‘Muslims should wake up and learn from Rajputs’ – AIMIM leader comments on PM's 'anti-Muslim' rhetoric
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to learn from Rajputs in responding to unparliamentary remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need for a strong reaction like Rajputs.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Muslims should wake up and learn from Rajputs on how to respond to unparliamentary remarks made against the community.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message