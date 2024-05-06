All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Muslims should wake up and learn from Rajputs on how to respond to unparliamentary remarks made against the community.

Owaisi made the remarks while speaking to The New Indian Express, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using words like “infiltrators".

In an interview published in The New Indian Express on Monday, Owaisi said, "It is high time Muslims should wake up and learn from how Rajputs have reacted to the same statement issued by Union minister (Parshottam) Rupala. Throughout the country they have announced that they are upset, their feelings have been hurt and they are emotionally surcharged. They have decided that they will defeat the BJP whatever be the cost."

Also Read: 'As long as Modi is alive, won't let Dalit, Adivasi, OBC reservations go to Muslims': PM in Telangana

Owaisi further stated that the biggest minority of the country (Muslims) should take a leaf out of how Rajputs are approaching unparliamentary statements coming from the PM.

The AIMIM chief said that the Prime Minister keeps on mentioning the word “jihadi" and questioned what that means.

"If the PM says Muslims are ghuspaithiyon (infiltrators), their women give birth to more children, which is a complete lie, and the mangalsutra of Hindu women will be taken and given away, he is creating hatred and suspicion about the biggest minority of this country," Owaisi said.

Earlier in April, taking strong exception to Modi's "ghuspaithiya" jibe, Owaisi remarked, "the real infiltrators are the Chinese troops which have been occupying so much of our territory in Ladakh and other places. If the Prime Minister has the courage, he should drive them out."

On May 1, Owaisi claimed that the situation of Muslims in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

“The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation which Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step; before that movies were made, hate speeches took place, there was a whole process to it," Owaisi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Owaisi, who has filed his nomination from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, claimed that the BJP has fielded newcomer Madhavi Latha, the chairperson of a hospital that was “blacklisted for fleecing and exploiting poor people" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: PM Modi doubles down on anti-Muslim rhetoric, says 'Congress wanted to give SC-ST quota to Muslims’

Alluding to Muslims in his campaign speech in Rajasthan on April 22, Modi had alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized PM Modi's remark, stating that the country has been free for the past 75 years, with Congress in power for 55 of those years. She questioned, “Did Congress ever snatch your gold or 'mangalsutra'?"

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution, 'vote jihad' and minority quota ruled BJP, Congress campaigning in Phase 3

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!