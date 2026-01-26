Asaduddin Owaisi on 77th Republic Day: 'I pray that our beloved Watan-e-Aziz Bharat...'

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he prayed that ‘beloved Watan-e-Aziz Bharat is a home for all.’

“Happy Republic Day to my fellow Indians. We must remember that our founders chose to make India a ‘republic,’ not a dictatorship, not a theocracy, and not a majoritarian state. In a republic, every voice counts. I pray that our beloved Watan-e-Aziz Bharat is a home for all, where liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice are a reality and not just a promise,” the AIMIM chief captioned his video post on X.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa's graced the celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi as chief guests.

The EU President made a striking statement by donning a Banarasi brocade bandhgala jacket, subtly offering a sartorial tribute to India's rich textile heritage. In a vibrant shade of burgundy and gold, along with its clean lines and regal silhouette, she combined the bandhgala jacket with white trousers.

PM Modi wishes citizens on Republic Day Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

In two posts in Hindi and English, Modi highlighted India's goal to move towards its “Viksit Bharat” resolve.

IAF Rafales, Sukhois grace skies On Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) delivered a grand aerial display over Delhi's Kartavya Path, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The stunning spectacle featured several distinct formations, including the Arjan, Varuna, Vajraang, Vijay, and a specialised Operation Sindoor tribute.

As the Republic Day ceremonies concluded, the IAF’s fly-past served as a grand finale, demonstrating a flawless synergy between pilot and technology through high-speed manoeuvres.

For this year's celebrations, the fleet consisted of 29 aircraft — comprising 16 fighters, nine helicopters, and four transport planes — launched from five separate airbases.

In addition to the grand spectacle, a tri-services tableau depicting replicas of major weapon systems, including Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets and the formidable S-400 system, deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor last May, was showcased during the celebrations.

Besides, a glass-cased set up carried on a trailer, portrayed an integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of the decisive military action with the use of potent weapons systems such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.