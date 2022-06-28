Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur murder: ‘No one can…’1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken on Udaipur murder.
Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the Udaipur murder on June 28. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief has said that no one can take law into their own hands."
“I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld," he tweeted.
“The brutal murder in Udaipur is condemnable. No one can defend such a murder. The constant stand of our party is that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We have always opposed violence," he added.
“We demand that the government should take strict action against the culprits. The rule of law has to be maintained," said Asaduddin Owaisi.
In the Maldas street area of Udaipur, two men decapitated a man. He had made a social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma a few days before. In a video that they released while boasting about the beheading, the two guys also expressed threats against Prime Minister Modi's life.
Following the man's murder in the city, internet connectivity in the Udaipur district has been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours.
“A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," said the ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder.
