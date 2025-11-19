Asaduddin Owaisi slams centre after Umar Nabi video: ‘If no Kashmiri joined terror, where did this group come from?’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday questioned the Union government's security claims in Kashmir after a video emerged showing Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombings. The Hyderabad MP also questioned the government’s recent claims on declining terror recruitment in Kashmir.

"There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as ‘martyrdom,’ and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam, and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not 'misunderstood' in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else," Owaisi said in a post on X.

In the purported video that surfaced online on Tuesday, Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the car used in the Delhi bomb blast case that killed 12, speaks about a "misunderstood" idea of suicide bombings.

“During Operation Sindoor and Mahadev Amit Shah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?,” Owaisi asked in the post on X.

The video, which is believed to have been taken before the November 10 attack, comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday described Nabi as a "suicide bomber".

Nabi, a Kashmiri, is said to be behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 which exploded near the Red Fort, killing 12: DNA evidence matched his remains to his mother.

What did Amit Shah say in Rajya Sabha? The November 10 attack in the national capital took place hours after police busted a ‘white-collar’ terror module in Faridabad, recovering nearly 3,000 kg of explosive substances and arms and ammunition.

On July 30, 2025, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that in the past six months, no local had joined any terrorist group in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Those being killed in security operations in the Union Territory were all foreigners, he said.