Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led central government on Saturday over the 'misuse' of religious history to fuel disputes. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief also criticised attempts to undermine Constitutional rights of minorities — particularly Muslims.

“If I dig here in Parliament and find something, will that means the Parliament is mine?" the AIMIM MP asked.

The Hyderabad lawmaker had recently hailed the Supreme Court after it restrained all courts in the country from passing interim or final orders in suits against existing religious structures.

“Many states have enacted laws. You cannot eat this or you cannot eat that. They created cow slaughter bans, and you tell me, in Haryana and Rajasthan, police gave powers to cow vigilantes and they misused it for lynching. One boy, Sabir Malik from Bengal, was beaten to death in the market," Owaisi told the Parliament on Saturday.

He also raised concerns over alleged targeting of minorities.

The AIMIM MP said: "What Babasaheb said 75 years ago remains absolutely true even today — no one wants the minority to share power."

“Let me explain the measure of success of parliamentary democracy. Articles 25, 26, 29, 30, 14, and 21—these fundamental rights form the foundation. By focusing on these, I will illustrate whether justice has truly been served to the weaker sections of society," he said, citing examples of incidents of harassment against Muslims in the country.

“This is a direct assault on the right to life and religious freedom. Many states have enacted laws banning what we can eat, while vigilantes misuse powers given to them," he added.

His comments came after a rise in communal tensions in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh where a mosque survey led to clashes.

Earlier, the AIMIM leader had accused the ruling party of having an “invisible hand" in fuelling petitions targeting religious sites, undermining the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

“No nation can become a superpower if 14% of its population faces constant pressures," he said.