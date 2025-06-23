Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan for Trump Nobel pitch as US bombs Iran, calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Palestinians'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan's pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, following America's airstrikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament, also slammed the US and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him the ‘butcher of Palestinians.’

The Lok Sabha MP questioned whether Pakistan had supported Trump only to see him drop bombs on a sovereign nation. "We should ask Pakistanis if for this they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..." Owaisi told news agency ANI in Hyderabad, referring to the strikes carried out by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The government of Pakistan said in a statement on the social media platform X last week that it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as reported by several media outlets in the US, including The Hill.

'They all have been exposed today' The AIMIM leader further mocked Pakistan's military leadership. "...Did Pakistan's General (Army chief Asim Munir) have lunch with the US president for this? They all have been exposed today," he said on June 22.

The US officials said on Sunday that the country's military "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites using14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft. The strikes mark an escalation in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on June 13.



Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying.

Iran has said that the United States decided to destroy diplomacy with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the 'timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response.'

Netanyayu is a butcher of Palestinians: Owaisi Slamming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Owaisi said, "This attack by the US has helped Netanyahu, who is a butcher of Palestinians... A genocide is happening in Gaza, and the US is not worried about it." He said, "This man (Netanyahu), he has butchered Palestinians... He is doing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza. History will remember him as the butcher of Palestinians."

Owaisi also warned of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the region. "We must also remember that more than 16 million Indians live in the Gulf and Middle East, and if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there," he told ANI.

The MP said the region was vital for India's economy. "The investments which Indian companies have made in all these Arab countries or Gulf countries, and a substantial amount of foreign investment comes from this area," he added.

Calling the nuclear threat from Iran a "bogey," Owaisi said, "And lastly, this bogey has been created about Iran having nuclear weapons, or this and that, the same thing was used in Iraq, Weapons of Mass Destruction. Nothing, nothing came out."