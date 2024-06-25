Asaduddin Owaisi defends his action, says he has not violated any provision of the Constitution.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday triggered a controversy while taking oath as a Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad. He took the oath in Urdu and concluded it with the slogan "Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".

The unexpected mentioning of the conflict-hit West Asian region during his oath immediately drew objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs. Radha Mohan Singh, who was presiding over the oath-taking ceremony, assured that the controversial slogan would be expunged from the official records of Parliament.

The uproar over Owaisi’s controversial slogan continued for a few minutes.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, after returning to the Chair, said that only oath or affirmation is being recorded.

“I have said earlier please avoid invoking anything other than oath or affirmation. That is only to be recorded... That should be adhered to," Mahtab said.

Defending his slogan, Owaisi said he had not violated any provision of the Constitution.

"Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution [that I violated]. You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine," the AIMIM leader said.

Criticising Asaduddin Owaisi for his slogan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said it is “absolutely wrong".

"This is against the rules of the House. He does not say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while living in India... People should understand that he does unconstitutional work while living in the country," Reddy told ANI.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Owaisi replied that he mentioned ‘Palestine’ because “they are oppressed people".

He won the Hyderabad seat for the fifth time after defeating BJP candidate Madhavi Latha by a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.

