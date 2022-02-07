Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested Assaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z category security offered by the Centre as, he said, the AIMIM chief still faces security threat as per government's assessment.

“Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were three bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered," Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

“Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to the district control room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely," Shah added.

Following the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Owaisi, Shah made a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today.

Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

The AIMIM president was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

