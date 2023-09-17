Owaisi suggests KCR to form third alliance to take on INDIA bloc, BJP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the INDIA bloc--a group of 28 Opposition political parties on Sunday. He said there is a political vacuum in the country and a third front is required to take on both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc. Owaisi's AIMIM, which has not backed the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc said, "I don't care about not being invited. BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, and several parties from Northeast and Maharashtra are also not members of this alliance...We have asked Telangana CM KCR to go ahead and form a third front and take several parties in this. There is a political vacuum that will be filled if KCR takes the lead. INDIA alliance is not being able to fill this vacuum". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that "People have become the custodians of self-styled secularism".

Replying to Owaisi's allegation, Pawan Khera said Owaisi has a secret ally whose name is Amit Shah. "We knew it long before and now the country also knows it. Amit Shah was supposed to do a rally in Maharashtra, but then as he got to know that the Congress would hold a rally in Hyderabad, he came to Telangana. Owaisi did not hold any rally in Hyderabad for a long time. But now he will also hold a rally. Owaisi has another friend which is BRS. So this is ABC (Asaduddin Owaisi, BRS and Chanakya)," Khera said.

The statement by Owaisi has come as the Congress top brass on Sunday deliberated on formulating a strategy for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at an extended CWC meeting in Hyderabad.

The Congress Party on Sunday will hold a mega rally in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad shortly on 17th September as the state celebrates Telangana National Integration Day, to mark the day on which the princely State of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Gearing up for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, yesterday Congress made a strong pitch for social justice and resolved to make the opposition INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics".

After about five hours of deliberations at the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee, the party had also called for the passage of the women's reservation bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, conducting a caste census and increasing the limit of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The resolution also rejected the idea of "one nation, one election", calling it an attack on the federal structure.

The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi who are among the regular members.