AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh over the Doda encounter that saw four Army personnel killed. Owaisi reiterated Rajnath Singh's 'ghar mein ghus kar marenge' claim and asked 'What is this then?'

Four army personnel, including an officer, succumbed to injuries following a clash with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Reinforcements have been mobilized to eliminate the militants, marking the third significant encounter in the district's forests within three weeks.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said, "PM Modi used to say Ghar mein ghus kar marenge. What is this then? This is a failure of the government. They are unable to control terrorism. Whatever has happened in Doda is very dangerous..."

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of four Army soldiers in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in the region.

In April this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajnath Singh had reacted to a report that claimed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had undertaken the strategy to "eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".

"If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them," the minister had said in an interview.

"If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan (from India), Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge (will kill them by entering into Pakistan)," Singh said.

The Doda encounter also saw the Congress attack the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the soldiers were bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies.

The Congress party criticized the central government with a graphic posted on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) stating that within 38 days of the BJP's third term, nine terrorist attacks occurred. The attacks resulted in 12 soldiers and ten civilians killed, with 13 soldiers and 44 civilians injured.

A week after a terrorist ambush resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to several others in Kathua district, a new incident unfolded in Doda district on Monday.

Troops from Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group conducted a joint operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area. The encounter occurred late Monday evening, marking the third significant clash in the district's forests within recent weeks.

