Asaduddin Owaisi's blunt reaction on ‘I love Muhammad’ row: ‘What is the problem?’

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM sharply criticised the controversy over posters with “I Love Muhammad” written on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, asking “What is the problem?”

Advertisement

"What is anti-national about love? Are we promoting violence with love? What is the problem? This means you are against love... A Muslim is not a true Muslim till the time he believes in Mohammad as the last messenger of Allah... The biggest Muslim population in Asia lives in India. What kind of message are you giving with this reaction of yours? Happy Birthday, Prime Minister, and Happy Birthday, Chief Minister posters are allowed, but not this? They dont want anyone to talk about love... What will happen? Where will we go?..." Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters in poll-bound Bihar's Purnea.

'I Love Muhammad' controversy The controversy began on September 4 during a Barawafat procession in Rawatpur village, located in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A light board reading “I Love Muhammad” was put up along the procession route for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Advertisement

However, local Hindu groups raised objections, calling it a “new tradition” that disrupted the established use of the area, which they noted is commonly used for Hindu festivals like Ram Navami.

The AIMIM Chief's strong criticism comes amid the stone pelting in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, after the Friday prayers.

Protests erupt Mammoth gathering of protesters was seen outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards after the Friday prayers in Bareily, Uttar Pradesh, on September 26.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed heavy security deployed at both the spots.

Advertisement

On Thursday, September 25, protests also erupted in Karnataka, Gujarat – following which 60 people were detained.

"A social media post by a Hindu man on the ongoing trend 'I love Muhammad' enraged the minority community, which led to the attack," Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said, as reported by PTI.