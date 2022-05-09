The severe cyclonic storm will bring light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Wednesday, May 11. On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.