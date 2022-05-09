This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is important to note that Asani has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 5pm IST on Sunday over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 610km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands)
With the likelihood of severe cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moving northwestwards till May 10, it will be reaching Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
It is important to note that Asani has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 5pm IST on Sunday over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 610km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands). The severe cyclone, on reaching westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Tuesday, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, it said.
The IMD officials have notified that Asani, which means ‘wrath’ in Sinhala, one of the official languages of Sri Lanka, would not make landfall on the Andhra-Odisha coast and is likely to miss the coast by 100 km. Additionally, it predicted light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.
The severe cyclonic storm will bring light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Wednesday, May 11. On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.
The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further into a deep depression on Thursday, the Met department said in its forecast of Asani's track and intensity.
Stating that the system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from Tuesday evening.
Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the state government has made adequate arrangement for rescue operations. "We do not see any big danger in the state as the system will pass around 100 kilometer off the coast near Puri," he said.
However, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are on standby for any eventuality, he said. A unit of NDRF has been deployed in Balasore and a unit of ODDRAF was sent to Ganjam district. ODRAF teams are also on standby in Krushna Prasad, Satpada, Puri and Astarang block in Puri district, and Jagatsinghpur, Mahakalpada and Rajnagar in Kendrapara, and Bhadrak.
All the districts have been put on alert and collectors have been empowered to undertake evacuation, keeping in view the local situation, Jena said. Director-General of Odisha's Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all the 339 fire stations have been put on alert.
"Rainfall activities will commence in the coastal districts from Tuesday evening under the impact of the cyclone," said Umashankar Das, senior scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.
Heavy rainfall is very likely in some areas of Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on Tuesday. The next day, heavy rainfall may happen in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore on Thursday.
The cyclone is likely to bring in its wake light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday with heavy downpour at one or two places in the coastal districts of the state, the weather office said.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said disaster management teams have been put on alert following the weather forecast. Taking lessons from the devastating effects of Amphan super cyclone in May 2020, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is taking all measures such as keeping cranes, electric saws and earthmovers on standby to clear blockades caused by fallen trees and other debris.
The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are keeping cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures ready if evacuation is needed, besides arranging dry food and necessary medicines, a state government official said.
