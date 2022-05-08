This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The system lay 880 km south-southeast of Puri at 5.30 pm on Sunday, IMD alerted. The weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from Tuesday
NEW DELHI :
Cyclone Asani, that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, has further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Met department said.
Cyclone Asani, that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, has further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, the Met department said.
The system developed from a cyclonic circulation that formed over the South Andaman Sea on 4 May and gradually intensified into a low-pressure area and then into depression and deep depression as it moved northwestwards, leading to the formation of cyclonic storm Asani.
The system lay 880 km south-southeast of Puri at 5.30 pm, IMD said.
Here are five points to this summer cyclone ‘Asani’ about to brace the east cost of India
-The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further into a deep depression on Thursday, the Met department said in its forecast of Asani's track and intensity.
-Stating that the system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from Tuesday evening.
-Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the state government has made adequate arrangement for rescue operations. However, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are on standby for any eventuality, he said. All the districts have been put on alert and collectors have been empowered to undertake evacuation, keeping in view the local situation, Jena said.
-The cyclone is likely to bring in its wake light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday with heavy downpour at one or two places in the coastal districts of the state, the weather office said. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said disaster management teams have been put on alert following the weather forecast.
