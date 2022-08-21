Asansol, Bongaon municipal by-elections begin amid heavy security

Asansol, Bongaon municipal by-elections begin amid heavy security1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
As per SEC, the total number of electors in ward 6 of AMC are 10006, while for Bongaon, its 4776.
The polling for by-elections in the two wards of Asansol municipal corporation an Bongaon began in West Bengal on 21 August amid high security.
The voting is taking place in Ward number 6 Asansol. For this, Trinamool Congress has given ticket to Asansol mayor Bidhan Upadhyay, while BJP's Dilip Chakraborty, CPIM's Shubasis Mondal, and Congress' Somnath Chottopadhyay are in the fray.
Earlier, Ward number 6 was clinched by Sanjay Bandhopadhyay. Despite being major of AMC, Bidhan had not won polls from any ward. Citing this, TMC asked Sanjay to resign and that is why the bypolls are taking place.
On the other side, voting is taking place in Ward number 14 of Bongoan Municipality. TMC has given ticket to Papai Raha, while BJP's Arup Pal is contesting polls.
The West Bengal state Election Commission on 2 August notified that by-elections to two municipal constituencies in West Bengal and North 24-Parganas district will be held on 21 August.
As per SEC, the total number of electors in ward 6 of AMC are 10006, while for Bongaon, its 4776.
