Home / News / India /  Asansol, Bongaon municipal by-elections begin amid heavy security

Asansol, Bongaon municipal by-elections begin amid heavy security

Representative image.
1 min read . 10:19 AM ISTLivemint

As per SEC, the total number of electors in ward 6 of AMC are 10006, while for Bongaon, its 4776.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The polling for by-elections in the two wards of Asansol municipal corporation an Bongaon began in West Bengal on 21 August amid high security.

The voting is taking place in Ward number 6 Asansol. For this, Trinamool Congress has given ticket to Asansol mayor Bidhan Upadhyay, while BJP's Dilip Chakraborty, CPIM's Shubasis Mondal, and Congress' Somnath Chottopadhyay are in the fray.

ALSO READ: Ahead of assembly polls, AAP's Kejriwal to visit Gujarat for 5th time in a month

Earlier, Ward number 6 was clinched by Sanjay Bandhopadhyay. Despite being major of AMC, Bidhan had not won polls from any ward. Citing this, TMC asked Sanjay to resign and that is why the bypolls are taking place.

On the other side, voting is taking place in Ward number 14 of Bongoan Municipality. TMC has given ticket to Papai Raha, while BJP's Arup Pal is contesting polls.

The West Bengal state Election Commission on 2 August notified that by-elections to two municipal constituencies in West Bengal and North 24-Parganas district will be held on 21 August.

As per SEC, the total number of electors in ward 6 of AMC are 10006, while for Bongaon, its 4776.

