Asaram Bapu surrenders in Jodhpur Central Jail after Rajasthan HC cancels bail extension

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Saturday reached Jodhpur and surrendered in Jodhpur Central Jail following Rajasthan High Court cancelled extension on interim bail, reported PTI.

Advertisement

He is serving life imprisonment in a sexual assault case and was out on bail on medical grounds.

Earlier on August 11, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High court extended the interim bail petition of Asaram till August 29. Asaram's bail period was set to expire on August 12.

Advertisement

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur allowed the bail extension after perusing his medical reports.

The relief came after a recent extension of his interim bail by Gujarat High court in a similar case till 21 August.

He was admitted in a hospital in Indore after his condition was stated to be critical.

The high court directed the formation of a panel of doctors from a government hospital in Ahmedabad for a detailed check up of his health.

But on August 27, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court dismissed Asaram's plea for an extension of interim bail, ruling out any critical health situation.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur relied on the medical report of doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, indicating Asaram's illness was not critical enough to merit further extension of his bail.

Advertisement

While turning down the plea, the bench allowed prison authorities to provide him with a wheelchair and the assistance of an aide during custody.

The court, however, permitted him to be taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for examination if required.

Asaram was out on interim bail granted by the Gujrat high court, until September 3. The Gujarat High Court, citing his admission in the ICU and reports describing his condition as critical, extended his interim bail until September 3, in an order passed on August 19.