Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital

Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital

Premium
Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital
1 min read . 03:24 PM IST PTI

  • According to the doctors at the MG Hospital, his oxygen saturation was under control and there was no other negative development in his health condition
  • He was being taken care of properly here and he was just on oxygen in the ICU with no immediate risk to his health, a doctor said

Jodhpur, May 8 (PTI) Self-styled godman Asaram, who was being treated for COVID-19 for the past two days at a hospital here, has been shifted to the AIIMS in Jodhpur due to security reasons, a police official said on Saturday.

Jodhpur, May 8 (PTI) Self-styled godman Asaram, who was being treated for COVID-19 for the past two days at a hospital here, has been shifted to the AIIMS in Jodhpur due to security reasons, a police official said on Saturday.

The condition of Asaram, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, is stable, doctors at the MG Hospital here said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The condition of Asaram, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, is stable, doctors at the MG Hospital here said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He was moved to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)here on Friday night and police have cited security reasons behind his shifting.

"There were consistent attempts by devotees of Asaram to sneak into the hospital to get a glimpse of him or get close to him since his admission in the MG Hospital. So, assuming threat to his security, we considered shifting him to the AIIMS, where it would not be possible for devotees to get around," the police official said.

According to the doctors at the MG Hospital, his oxygen saturation was under control and there was no other negative development in his health condition.

"He was being taken care of properly here and he was just on oxygen in the ICU with no immediate risk to his health," a doctor said.

Asaram, who is in his 80s, had been put on ventilator support at the MG Hospital, where he was rushed on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing difficulty, sources had said.

Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail had said his samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back, following which his treatment was started.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Tamil Nadu's 16th Legislative Assembly to meet for first session on Tuesday

1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Premium

Postive covid test no longer mandatory for hospital admission: Govt

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
Premium

Despite curbs daily average of cases over 50K in Maharashtra: Tope says it's a matter of concern

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST
Premium

INMAS develops anti-covid therapeutic application of 2-deoxy-D-glucose drug

2 min read . 03:16 PM IST

In several court affidavits, Asaram has said he suffers from multiple ailments, and requested he be granted bail on health grounds. PTI CORR KJ KJ

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!