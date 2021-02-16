Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ascendas India Trust to buy Hyderabad office building for 506 crore
The International Tech Park Bangalore in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area is one of the IT parks set up by Ascendas-Singbridge.

Ascendas India Trust to buy Hyderabad office building for 506 crore

1 min read . 02:22 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • a-iTrust's portfolio comprises International Tech Park, Bengaluru, International Tech Park and CyberVale in Chennai, International Tech Park, CyberPearl, and aVance in Hyderabad, aVance in Pune and Arshiya warehouses near Mumbai

BENGALURU: Singapore’s Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire aVance 6, an IT special economic zone (SEZ) building in Hyderabad’s HITEC City.

BENGALURU: Singapore’s Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire aVance 6, an IT special economic zone (SEZ) building in Hyderabad’s HITEC City.

a-iTrust is buying the commercial office asset of 639,495 sq ft from real estate firm Phoenix IT Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd. Around 98.3% of aVance 6 is leased to Amazon Development Center (India) Pvt Ltd.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

South Korea agency says North Korea hackers tried to get Pfizer vaccine know-how

1 min read . 03:14 PM IST

North Korea hacked Pfizer in bid for Covid-19 vaccine data, Seoul says

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST

UK says businesses can seek vaccination proof from customers

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST

Indian economy on track for recovery: S&P

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

a-iTrust is buying the commercial office asset of 639,495 sq ft from real estate firm Phoenix IT Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd. Around 98.3% of aVance 6 is leased to Amazon Development Center (India) Pvt Ltd.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

South Korea agency says North Korea hackers tried to get Pfizer vaccine know-how

1 min read . 03:14 PM IST

North Korea hacked Pfizer in bid for Covid-19 vaccine data, Seoul says

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST

UK says businesses can seek vaccination proof from customers

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST

Indian economy on track for recovery: S&P

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

The proposed acquisition will be the fifth building bought by a-iTrust from the Phoenix Group. It had previously acquired aVance 1 & 2, aVance 3, and aVance 4 in different transactions between February 2012 and April 2017. All the buildings are part of master developer Phoenix Group’s aVance Business Hub.

aVance 5 is currently under construction and is expected to be ready by the second half of 2021.

a-iTrust's manager Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd said it has agreed to fund an additional amount of around Rs170 crore for aVance 5, beyond the building's purchase consideration, by way of non-convertible debentures and inter-corporate deposits.

“The proposed acquisition provides a-iTrust an opportunity to scale up our presence in HITEC City and will add Amazon as a tenant to our IT park portfolio. The improving connectivity and enhancement work being carried out at aVance, HITEC City, Hyderabad, would benefit our tenants in the future. We have already started seeing some leasing traction, with a large US-based MNC having executed a letter of intent to lease aVance 5," said Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive of the Trustee Manager.

a-iTrust's portfolio comprises seven IT business parks and one logistics park in the country, including International Tech Park, Bengaluru, International Tech Park and CyberVale in Chennai, International Tech Park Hyderabad, CyberPearl, and aVance in Hyderabad, aVance in Pune and Arshiya warehouses near Mumbai.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.