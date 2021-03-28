OPEN APP
Advertising industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Sunday said that it has become a founding ally of the UN Women’s gender based programme called Unstereotype Alliance.

ASCI made the announcement on the microblogging platform Twitter. "After announcing a nationwide GenderNext study, ASCI is pleased to announce that we are now a founding ally of the UN women’s programme, the UNstereotype Alliance," it said in a tweet.

A thought and action platform, Unstereotype Alliance aims to remove negative stereotypes around women in the media and advertising content.

The programme unites industry leaders, decision-makers and creatives globally to end harmful gender-based stereotyping in advertising. The alliance contributes to empowering women in all their diversity (race, class, age, ability, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, language, education, etc.) and addressing harmful masculinities to help create a gender equal world.

The launch of the India chapter of the programme is scheduled for 30 March.

ASCI has shifted its focus on gender portrayal after preparing guidelines on influencer marketing, online gaming and covid-related advertising in India.

Recently, the ad industry regulator announced that it has partnered with brand consultancy Futurebrands India to launch the first study into gender depiction in advertising. The study titled GenderNext, aims to provide actionable insights that can shape gender narratives, especially around portrayal of women in advertising positively.

The report, which is set to be released in September, will study more than 200 national and regional advertisements published in the past few years. ASCI said it plans to expand its existing advertising code using the study findings. Its existing code clearly states that advertising should not derogate any gender.

“We will be taking multiple initiatives towards gender portrayal in advertising in India. Our aim is to guide advertisers towards a more responsible portrayal of gender in ads. What was acceptable in terms of gender portrayal ten years ago might not hold true today," said Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI

