Asean-India trade, economic ties recovering post pandemic: Anupriya Patel

Minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel and minister of commerce of Cambodia H.E. Pan Sorasak reaffirmed their commitment to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic
New Delhi: Trade and economic relations between ASEAN and India are recovering post the impact off the Covid-19 pandemic, according to minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel and minister of commerce of Cambodia H.E. Pan Sorasak.
The two ministers co-chaired the 19th Asean-India Economic Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday.
The recommendations made by ASEAN India Business Council (AIBC) to enhance the ASEAN India economic partnership were also taken into consideration.
The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and work towards a sustainable post-covid-19 recovery. They welcomed ASEAN and India to forge collective actions in securing a robust supply chain connectivity to maintain the flow of essential goods and services through the launching of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Upgrade Negotiations, mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination, vaccines production, public health surveillance, and medical technologies in moving forward with the post-pandemic recovery responses and facing future health crises.
Patel briefed the meeting about the progress made by India in overcoming the pandemic with the current focus on vaccinating all eligible citizens. “2 billion vaccine doses including booster doses have been administered by July 2022, 18 months after the vaccination scheme was initiated."
She also shared the steps taken by India in liberalizing and simplifying the FDI policy. The changes have resulted in ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflows, setting new records. She invited ASEAN countries to invest in India and become a partner in the success.
Patel reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN and also to equitable and sustainable trade which balances the aspirations of both the partners.
The Ministers endorsed the scope of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to make it more user-friendly, simple, and trade facilitative for businesses, as well as responsive to the current global and regional challenges including supply chain disruptions. They also activated the AITIGA Joint Committee to undertake the review of AITIGA expeditiously.
