Asean-India trade, economic ties recovering post pandemic: Anupriya Patel

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and work towards a sustainable post-covid-19 recovery. They welcomed ASEAN and India to forge collective actions in securing a robust supply chain connectivity to maintain the flow of essential goods and services through the launching of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Upgrade Negotiations, mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination, vaccines production, public health surveillance, and medical technologies in moving forward with the post-pandemic recovery responses and facing future health crises.