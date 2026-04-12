Asha Bhosle cause of death: Music icon died from multiple organ failure, cardiac arrest

Legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle passed away early today, on April 12. Asha Bhosle was 92 years old. One of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history has left behind a legacy of over eight decades.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Several agency reports cites sources saying that the veteran singer suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. Dr Samdani also revealed the cause of her death – “multi-organ failure”.

“Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure,” the doctor said.

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation. Requesting privacy at this time, Zanai had said, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well.”

PM Modi, Bollywood reacts to Asha Bhosle's demise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, mourned the demise of the legendary playback singer, calling her “one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known.”

PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives.”

Extending condolences to her family and friends, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was an inspiring singer who reigned over people's hearts for generations.

Mamata Banerjee added that Asha Bhosle's contribution to Bengali music was also significant, noting, “She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award, 'Bangabibhushan', on her in 2018.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also, in a post on X, said Asha Tai's passing was a moment of grief for India and the entire world.

“This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family--we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad... This is a great loss to all of us; we stand with the bereaved family,” Fadnavis said.