Asha Bhosle health update: PM Modi ‘deeply concerned’ after Padma Vibhushan winner admitted to hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concerns regarding Asha Bhosle's health after the playback singer — one of the most celebrated in Indian music history — was admitted to a hospital due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.
"Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," wrote the PM on X.
PM Modi's words of concern come after the veteran singer was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of 11 April, Saturday.
Early reports indicated that the 92-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest, but her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later dismissed the same.
Taking to Instagram, Zanai Bhosle clarified that the 92-year-old had been admitted on account of extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, and had not suffered a cardiac arrest.
She also appealed for privacy during the difficult time.
“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy,” wrote Zanai Bhosle.
“Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she added.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
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